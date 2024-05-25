Interview: U.S. high tariffs on Chinese EVs ineffective, harmful -- Croatian expert

ZAGREB, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. decision to raise tariffs on imported Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) is not just ineffective, but also harmful, eventually boomeranging on the United States itself, said Mladen Plese, a Croatian political analyst, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

History has shown that tariffs and other related measures may temporarily stifle competition, they ultimately prove harmful and hinder further development of the U.S. automobile industry, Plese added.

Last week, the White House announced a tariff hike from 25 to 100 percent on imported EVs from China.

"The latest measures regarding tariffs will backfire in America because, in the end, the American EV industry will not fare well either as the world is inter-connected," he said, reminding the United States of the need to "return to the principles of healthy competition."

The U.S. move is also detrimental to American consumers as high tariffs will prevent them from buying "cheaper and better" Chinese EVs, Plese said, adding it is also harmful to the global trend of green transition and the fight against climate change.

Plese attributed such moves to the U.S. reluctance to accept the reality that China is advancing rapidly and closing the gap with the American automobile industry. Therefore, it is becoming increasingly concerned about losing dominance in many fields and trying to use various measures to impede China's growth.

"That did not happen and it will not happen either," he noted, citing China's "incredible ability to adapt to changes."

China is producing cars at the highest technological level, in an environmentally friendly way, and at favorable prices. "Success for Chinese EVs will be a sure thing," he said.

Moreover, Plese said, "America is not setting a good example to the world." Stressing that the world needs technological development and healthy and fair competition, Plese noted that high tariffs and restricting market access will only lead to stagnation and political friction.

