U.S. tariffs on Chinese EVs prioritize narrow self-interest over clean energy, free market ideals

ISTANBUL, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The significant increase in tariffs to be imposed by the United States on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) highlights Washington's narrow self-interest and its neglect of priorities such as clean energy and free market principles, said Turkish experts and industry insiders.

Last week, the White House announced a tariff hike, jumping from 25 to 100 percent, on imported electric vehicles (EVs), solar cells and other clean-energy products from China.

"When confronted with economic, technological, and industrial competition from China, the U.S. swiftly implements protectionist measures," said Baris Doster, an academic at Istanbul-based Marmara University.

"This move underscores the hypocrisy and double standards of the U.S. in its proclaimed support for free markets, liberalism, capitalism, and free enterprise," he told Xinhua.

Such protectionist measures undermine the credibility of environmental initiatives, zero-emission goals, and green economy agendas pursued by Western nations, he said.

"When China makes contributions in this area, these ideals quickly fade into the background, and Western countries readily step back from their promises," he said.

Doster believes that China's economic, technological and industrial advancements, which also contribute to a cleaner world, are bolstering the country's political, economic and diplomatic power and influence in the global arena.

According to Semih Eryukseldi, an industry veteran with nearly 14 years of experience in the automobile sector in Istanbul, China offers both very well-equipped and very high performance at a very economical price.

"Of course, they want to prevent this," Eryukseldi told Xinhua.

Instead of increasing tariffs, the focus of the U.S. administration should be put on "serious" advancements in technology, such as developing long-range and fast-charging batteries, as well as quick-charging stations, he said.

"Instead of embracing advancements like extending EV ranges from 400 km to 800 or even 1,000 km and reducing charging times from three hours to just 40 minutes, they opt for tax hikes," he lamented.

"This undermines the pursuit of clean energy ideals," said Eryukseldi.

