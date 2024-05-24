SW China's Chongqing emerges as hub for high-tech auto manufacturing

Robotic arms work on a production line at Chinese automaker Changan Automobile's factory in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yi)

In a sprawling factory in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, hundreds of robots worked in unison, welding, positioning, and assembling components for automaker Changan Automobile's latest electric vehicles on May 20.

In the welding workshop, over 500 robotic arms worked in perfect coordination, twisting at angles for welding and moving laterally for positioning and hanging, resembling a real-life reenactment of the "Transformers" movie franchise.

"Our factory's No. 1 flexible production line features more than 150 robotic arms that work in tandem with precision jigs," said Li Xingwang, a workshop guide. "These robots handle the most complex welding processes, ensuring that every vehicle component is crafted with perfect accuracy."

Vehicles undergo a rain test at Chinese automaker Changan Automobile's factory in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yi)

In the final assembly workshop, seats, tires, batteries, and various other components converged on the assembly lines to form new energy vehicles, which then underwent appearance inspections.

"After passing multiple tests, these cars can leave the factory," said Yao Yuqing, supervisor of the manufacturing management office of the factory's No. 1 final assembly workshop.

"There are many technological innovations in the final assembly workshop. The ADAS calibration technology, for example, allows us to simulate and test the vehicle's intelligent driving functions more precisely, making high quality a hallmark of our brand," Yao said.

Vehicles line up for quality inspection at Chinese automaker Changan Automobile's factory in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yi)

With a century-long history, Changan Automobile is now shifting gears to new energy vehicles, Yao noted, explaining that the company is continuously increasing customer loyalty and building a strong reputation through high-quality services.

"With a good reputation, our brand will naturally grow stronger," Yao said proudly.

Emphasizing innovation-driven development, Changan Automobile has continuously advanced the intelligent transformation of its workshops and upgraded its production lines.

The automaker's factory in Chongqing has achieved 100 percent automation for all key processes, selling products to customers worldwide.

Staff members carefully inspect newly manufactured cars at Chinese automaker Changan Automobile's factory in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yi)

New cars in the final assembly workshop at Chinese automaker Changan Automobile's factory in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yi)

