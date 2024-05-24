Chinese envoy encourages world's leading education association to promote U.S.-China exchanges

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng recently met with the CEO of the world's leading education association, encouraging the organization to promote China-U.S. educational exchanges.

In a meeting with Fanta Aw, CEO of NAFSA: Association of International Educators, on Tuesday, Xie briefed Aw on China's policy stance on China-U.S. educational exchanges and cooperation, according to a news release from the Chinese embassy.

Highlighting President Xi Jinping's initiative of inviting 50,000 American youths to China on exchange and study programs within the next five years, Xie encouraged NAFSA to continue to be an advocate for China-U.S. educational exchanges and cooperation.

Xie also encouraged NAFSA to actively help explore the right way for China and the United States to get along in the new era, and make new contributions to enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between the younger generations and promoting the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations.

A nonprofit association dedicated to international education and exchange, NAFSA serves the needs of more than 10,000 members and international educators worldwide at more than 4,300 institutions in over 170 countries, according to its website.

