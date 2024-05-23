Home>>
China rebukes US claims of overcapacity in new energy sectors, condemns protectionism
(People's Daily App) 15:32, May 23, 2024
The G7 Finance Ministers' Meeting could make US overcapacities a priority instead of worrying about China's developments in the clean energy sector, China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
