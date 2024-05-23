Chinese state councilor addresses 14th China-U.S. Tourism Leadership Summit

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin reads out a message sent by President Xi Jinping to the 14th China-U.S. Tourism Leadership Summit and addresses the opening ceremony of the summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

XI'AN, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin addressed the opening ceremony of the 14th China-U.S. Tourism Leadership Summit on Wednesday in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Shen read out a message sent by President Xi Jinping to the summit.

Shen said President Xi's message fully demonstrates the great importance attached to the China-U.S. relations and ardent expectations for deepening China-U.S. tourism cooperation.

Shen noted that holding this summit is a measure to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state at the San Francisco meeting, and it will promote the recovery and development of China-U.S. tourism cooperation and take it to a new level.

China is willing to work with the United States to deepen tourism cooperation, expand cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and lead mutual learning among civilizations, Shen said.

Shen added that China will continue to work together with the U.S. side to promote exchanges and cooperation in areas such as culture, education, sports and youth, and make positive contributions to the development of healthy, stable and sustainable China-U.S. relations.

China warmly welcomes tourists from all over the world, including American tourists, and will strive to make it easier for foreigners to travel, work and live in China, Shen said.

Grant Harris, assistant secretary for Industry and Analysis of the U.S. Department of Commerce, read out a message from U.S. President Joe Biden and delivered a speech.

Nearly 400 representatives from the governments, institutions, localities, and enterprises of the two countries attended the summit. Before the opening ceremony, Shen met with representatives of the U.S. tourism industry.

