U.S. Iowa, China's Hebei discuss strengthening agricultural cooperation

Xinhua) 16:56, May 21, 2024

DES MOINES, United States, May 21 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. state of Iowa and north China's Hebei Province held a roundtable discussion on strengthening cooperation in sustainable agriculture Monday in Des Moines, the state's capital.

Zhao Jian, consul general of China's Consulate General in Chicago, said holding such an event in Iowa, "the granary and breadbasket of America," is significant for promoting pragmatic agricultural cooperation between China and the United States.

Noting that China is the largest export destination of U.S. agricultural products, Zhao expressed optimism about deepening cooperation between Hebei and Iowa, which signed their sister-state relationship in 1983, in areas like agriculture, trade and cultural exchange.

"I hope that cooperation between Hebei and Iowa in various fields will bear more fruitful results, and the friendly exchanges between the people of China and the U.S. will gain more hope," he said.

Terry Branstad, Iowa's former governor and the former U.S. ambassador to China, reflected on the longstanding relationship between Iowa and Hebei.

"We look forward to continuing to do whatever we can to make it a success," Branstad said.

Rick Kimberley, president of Kimberley Farms Inc., said cooperation in the field of agriculture can bring the two countries together.

"It's a good bonding source, something that we're both interested in both our countries," Kimberley said.

