China-California Business Forum held in LA to boost economic cooperation

Xinhua) 09:45, May 21, 2024

LOS ANGELES, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The China-California Business Forum was held in Los Angeles on Monday, bringing together officials, business organizations and companies of the two countries with the goal of expanding business ties and trade cooperation.

Addressing the event, Chinese Consul General in Los Angeles Guo Shaochun said China is California's largest trading partner and California has the largest presence of Chinese-invested companies among all states in the United States. The bilateral economic and trade cooperation has facilitated growth in employment and economy, benefiting the peoples of both China and the United States.

Calling the China-California Business Forum an important platform for deeper communication and broader business opportunities, Guo said the forum will vitalize subnational cooperation and promote the sound, stable and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations.

This year's forum is joined by a Chinese delegation consisting of over 150 top business leaders and trade officials from dozens of provinces. Shanghai is the Guest City of Honor this year.

The China-California Business Forum is an annual economic and trade event under the China Provinces and U.S. California Joint Working Framework for Trade and Investment cooperation. The event was founded to boost the pragmatic cooperation in trade and investment between California and related provinces and cities in China.

Starting from 2016, the previous five forums have drawn in over 2,100 attendees.

