14th China-U.S. Tourism Leadership Summit kicks off in Xi'an, China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 09:42, May 23, 2024

This photo taken on May 22, 2024 shows a scene during the 14th China-U.S. Tourism Leadership Summit held in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The summit opened in Xi'an on Wednesday, with the theme of "Expanding China-U.S. Travel and Tourism and People-to-people Exchanges." It is co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, the People's Government of Shaanxi Province, the U.S. Department of Commerce, and Brand USA. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This photo taken on May 22, 2024 shows a signing ceremony of China-U.S. Tourism City Partners during the 14th China-U.S. Tourism Leadership Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The summit opened in Xi'an on Wednesday, with the theme of "Expanding China-U.S. Travel and Tourism and People-to-people Exchanges." It is co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, the People's Government of Shaanxi Province, the U.S. Department of Commerce, and Brand USA. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Chinese and Amercian students perform at the opening ceremony of the 14th China-U.S. Tourism Leadership Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 22, 2024. The summit opened in Xi'an on Wednesday, with the theme of "Expanding China-U.S. Travel and Tourism and People-to-people Exchanges." It is co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, the People's Government of Shaanxi Province, the U.S. Department of Commerce, and Brand USA. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This photo taken on May 22, 2024 shows a signing ceremony during the 14th China-U.S. Tourism Leadership Summit in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The summit opened in Xi'an on Wednesday, with the theme of "Expanding China-U.S. Travel and Tourism and People-to-people Exchanges." It is co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, the People's Government of Shaanxi Province, the U.S. Department of Commerce, and Brand USA. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

