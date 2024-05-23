China to bring the full weight of law to bear against whoever counters, contains China: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:11, May 23, 2024

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- China will bring the full weight of the law to bear against anyone or any organization bent on countering and containing China, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

Wang made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on China's decision to take countermeasures against former U.S. Congressman Mike Gallagher.

Over the past few years, driven by selfish interest and bias, Mike Gallagher grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, which seriously undermined China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, disrupted China-U.S. relations and harmed China's interests as well as the common interests of China and the United States. His actions were egregious in terms of both their nature and impact, Wang noted.

"In accordance with China's Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, China decided to take countermeasures against Mike Gallagher, including banning him from entering China, freezing his property in China, and prohibiting organizations and individuals in China from transactions and cooperation with him. The details have been released in the decree of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Wang said.

It must be stressed that China has unwavering resolve in upholding national sovereignty, security and development interest. China will bring the full weight of the law to bear against anyone or any organization bent on countering and containing China, the spokesperson said.

