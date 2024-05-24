Commentary: Increased in-person interaction vital for better China-U.S. ties

May 23 (Xinhua) -- By Wang Jialin

XI'AN, China, May 23 (Xinhua) -- For decades, travel has acted as an essential link between China and the United States, fostering mutual understanding between their people.

As officials and travel industry leaders from both countries gathered in the hometown of the world-renowned Terra Cotta Warriors for the 14th China-U.S. Tourism Leadership Summit, a clear message was conveyed: China prioritizes people-to-people exchanges with the United States and enthusiastically invites Americans to visit and discover China.

To implement the consensus reached at the San Francisco summit between the two heads of state, the event is anticipated to set the stage for future bilateral cooperation in the travel industry, aligning with the shared aspirations of both peoples for more opportunities to engage in person.

For China-U.S. relations, the hope lies in the people and the foundation rests with the people. China has been upholding this belief and endeavoring to strengthen the link for more exchanges with the United States.

Since last year, China has continuously introduced convenience measures to encourage increased interaction between the two peoples, including visa-free appointments, significant improvements in visa policies on travel to China, and expanded payment options.

During the high-level dialogue, both countries held signing ceremonies, designating Xi'an and Los Angeles, Shanghai and New York, and Shenzhen and San Francisco as tourism city partners.

However, efforts to promote people-to-people exchanges and improve bilateral ties must come from both sides, and the United States should also take positive steps.

U.S. travel advisories, which warn Americans about reconsidering their travel to China, are deterring intended American tourists from visiting China, and the unwarranted harassment and deportation of Chinese students have caused widespread anxiety.

Meanwhile, some U.S. politicians recklessly provoke hostile attitudes toward China while raking in political interests for their own.

Faced with a barrage of negative portrayals of China in their own country, an increasing number of Americans hold unfavorable views toward China even without having personal interactions with the Chinese people.

If history is any guide, only by witnessing firsthand can people dismantle ideological barriers. People-to-people ties between China and the United States should not be held hostage by Washington's grand strategy of maintaining its hegemony, nor should cultural exchanges be tainted by the "tough on China" rhetoric.

Numerous cases have proven that once people from both countries engage in direct encounters, they will realize that their similarities far outweigh the differences.

Personal interactions foster understanding and empathy, transcending political rhetoric and fostering genuine connections. As people from both countries participate in meaningful conversations and shared experiences, they will become ambassadors of goodwill, strengthening the fabric of bilateral relations.

Despite tensions and divergent policy positions, grassroots interactions between China and the United States can be a powerful force for reconciliation and mutual appreciation. By fostering friendship between their people, both countries can work better toward a bright future.

