Han Wei clinches 4th championship as Taklimakan Rally concludes

URUMQI, China, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The Taklimakan Rally concluded on Saturday in Aksu, Xinjiang, with Chinese driver Han Wei taking the overall car title and French rider Neels Theric won the motorcycle category.

The rally's final special stage took place on the same day, covering a short distance of 23 kilometers. With overall rankings largely determined before the stage began, racers completed the stage in a relatively relaxed manner.

Last year, Han had to withdraw from the championship race early due to mechanical issues. This year, partnering with navigator Ma Li, Han demonstrated exceptional strength, winning the championship with a time of 25 hours, 52 minutes, and 7 seconds.

This victory marked his fourth title (2015, 2016, 2018, 2024) in the Taklimakan Rally. Sun Ping and Liao Ming from Shaanxi Yunxiang Club finished second, while Fan Gaoxiang and Yue Cailei from Hebei Qian'an Jiujiang Auto and Motorcycle Sports Club took third place.

"The pace of this year's rally was similar to the Dakar. It was long and arduous, making finishing the race a significant achievement," said Han. "Winning the title is the greatest recognition of our team's efforts. Although I won it before, this gold medal shines brighter."

In the motorcycle category, Theric of the Kove secured the crown with a clear lead. The Frenchman first participated in the Taklimakan Rally last year but missed the podium. Earlier this year, he competed in the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia with Kove, gaining valuable experience that contributed to his steady performance and victory in Taklimakan.

Abas Ghapar, in his third Taklimakan Rally, achieved a career milestone by finishing as the runner-up, while veteran Fang Mingji of the Simpson Tire Rally Team placed third.

