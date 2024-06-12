Giant panda Fu Bao meets the public in China

People's Daily Online) 15:49, June 12, 2024

The beloved giant panda Fu Bao officially meets the public at the Shenshuping giant panda base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province, on June 12, 2024. (People's Daily/Song Haoxin)

After completing more than two months of quarantine and acclimatization, the beloved giant panda Fu Bao officially met the public on June 12 at the Shenshuping giant panda base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Fu Bao returned to China on April 3 from South Korea's Everland Zoo, where it was born. Upon arrival, the panda was housed at the Shenshuping giant panda base.

During quarantine, Fu Bao adjusted well and built trust with its keepers. After the quarantine, Fu Bao was moved to the breeding area of the base, where it began to interact with other pandas through sound and odor.

Panda fans wait for Fu Bao at the Shenshuping giant panda base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province, on June 12, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wang Bo)

The beloved giant panda Fu Bao officially meets the public at the Shenshuping giant panda base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province, on June 12, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wang Bo)

The beloved giant panda Fu Bao officially meets the public at the Shenshuping giant panda base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province, on June 12, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wang Bo)

The beloved giant panda Fu Bao officially meets the public at the Shenshuping giant panda base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province, on June 12, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wang Bo)

The beloved giant panda Fu Bao officially meets the public at the Shenshuping giant panda base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province, on June 12, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wang Bo)

The beloved giant panda Fu Bao officially meets the public at the Shenshuping giant panda base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province, on June 12, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wang Bo)

Fu Bao adapts well to the new environment at the Shenshuping giant panda base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Bo)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)