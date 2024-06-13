Hubei Three Gorges Resettlement Museum opens to public
Photo shows an exterior view of the Hubei Three Gorges Resettlement Museum, which officially opens to the public on June 11, 2024. (vip.people.com.cn/Wu Chengzhong)
The Hubei Three Gorges Resettlement Museum officially opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, marking the launch of a new cultural landmark in the province.
Located in Zigui county, Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, the museum aims to showcase China's Three Gorges resettlement efforts. It also serves as a platform for exhibitions, collections, education, academic research and tourism.
The museum spans 13,000 square meters and was built with a total investment of 198 million yuan ($27.3 million). It is the first resettlement museum in Hubei.
(Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Hong Kong's first literary museum sows seed of hope and exchange
- Hubei Three Gorges Immigration Museum opens to public
- Museum Insights | The history of civilization exchange in the starry sky
- Museum on Chinese scientists to open to public
- Chinese museum digitally replicates complex millennia-old wine vessels
- Museum on Chinese scientists opens to public
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.