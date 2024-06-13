Hubei Three Gorges Resettlement Museum opens to public

People's Daily Online) 10:56, June 13, 2024

Photo shows an exterior view of the Hubei Three Gorges Resettlement Museum, which officially opens to the public on June 11, 2024. (vip.people.com.cn/Wu Chengzhong)

The Hubei Three Gorges Resettlement Museum officially opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, marking the launch of a new cultural landmark in the province.

Located in Zigui county, Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, the museum aims to showcase China's Three Gorges resettlement efforts. It also serves as a platform for exhibitions, collections, education, academic research and tourism.

The museum spans 13,000 square meters and was built with a total investment of 198 million yuan ($27.3 million). It is the first resettlement museum in Hubei.

