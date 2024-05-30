Home>>
Museum on Chinese scientists opens to public
(Xinhua) 15:56, May 30, 2024
BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The National Museum for Modern Chinese Scientists officially opened to the public on Thursday, featuring inaugural exhibitions honoring prestigious Chinese veteran scientists.
The museum has collected and stored the letters, manuscripts, scientific instruments, works, audio and video documents and other precious historical materials from over 500 Chinese scientists.
Located in the National Communication Center for Science and Technology in north Beijing, the museum aims to promote the spirit of scientists.
The museum opened on China's eighth annual National Science and Technology Workers Day, which falls on May 30.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Museum on Chinese scientists to open to public
- Museum Insights | The history of civilization exchange in the starry sky
- Tianjin's century-old museum tells of Sino-French bond
- Beijing launches museum month at Grand Canal Museum
- Feature: Marco Polo's journey reconstructed through Chinese-Italian museum collaboration
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.