Museum on Chinese scientists opens to public

May 30, 2024

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The National Museum for Modern Chinese Scientists officially opened to the public on Thursday, featuring inaugural exhibitions honoring prestigious Chinese veteran scientists.

The museum has collected and stored the letters, manuscripts, scientific instruments, works, audio and video documents and other precious historical materials from over 500 Chinese scientists.

Located in the National Communication Center for Science and Technology in north Beijing, the museum aims to promote the spirit of scientists.

The museum opened on China's eighth annual National Science and Technology Workers Day, which falls on May 30.

