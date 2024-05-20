Beijing launches museum month at Grand Canal Museum

People visit an exhibition at the Grand Canal Museum of Beijing on May 18, 2024. The "2024 Beijing Museum Month" event kicked off at the Grand Canal Museum of Beijing on Saturday, with diverse exhibitions and cultural activities scheduled over the coming month.(Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The "2024 Beijing Museum Month" event kicked off at the Grand Canal Museum of Beijing on Saturday, with diverse exhibitions and cultural activities scheduled over the coming month.

Yu Jun, deputy chairman of the Standing Committee of Beijing Municipal People's Congress, said that the rich historical and cultural heritage is a precious resource for Beijing to promote the construction of a "City of Museums."

Over 100 museums in Beijing will organize nearly 1,000 exhibitions online and offline, with free tickets handed out to approximately 10,000 people daily.

Beijing will also launch cultural and creative product competitions, and set up weekend markets in certain museums. Some museums will arrange film appreciation and reading activities during the period.

A boy visits an exhibition at the Grand Canal Museum of Beijing on May 18, 2024. The "2024 Beijing Museum Month" event kicked off at the Grand Canal Museum of Beijing on Saturday, with diverse exhibitions and cultural activities scheduled over the coming month. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo taken on May 18, 2024 shows a launch ceremony of the "2024 Beijing Museum Month" event at the Grand Canal Museum of Beijing. The "2024 Beijing Museum Month" event kicked off at the Grand Canal Museum of Beijing on Saturday, with diverse exhibitions and cultural activities scheduled over the coming month. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

