Museum Insights | The history of civilization exchange in the starry sky

(People's Daily App) 16:03, May 21, 2024

For thousands of years, humans have been curious about the night sky. The sky has always been a giant puzzle and people have always looked up at the universe with wonder and amazement. In this episode of Museum Insights, we take you to the First Historical Archives of China to get a closer look at an early official Chinese star map. The map, produced during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), enables visitors to understand how ancient Chinese perceive the universe and epitomizes how Chinese and Western civilizations made exchanges at that time.

