Feature: Marco Polo's journey reconstructed through Chinese-Italian museum collaboration

Xinhua) 10:40, May 20, 2024

VENICE/SHANGHAI, Italy/China, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Seven hundred years after Marco Polo's death, the Venetian merchant's legendary expedition to the East has once again captured the interest of global travelers, with a remarkable exhibition held at the prestigious Doge's Palace in Venice, Italy.

The exhibition, titled "The Worlds of Marco Polo -- The Journey of a 13th-century Venetian Merchant", reconstructed diverse cultural scenes along the Silk Road encountered by Marco Polo. It includes 48 Chinese artifacts, including ceramics, musical instruments and jade, on loan from the Shanghai Museum.

The Consulate General of Italy in Shanghai extended an invitation to the Shanghai Museum in early 2023 to co-curate this special exhibition at the Doge's Palace.

"The partnership with the Shanghai Museum is our inaugural endeavor, and it is a perfect achievement," said Chiara Squarcina, the exhibition's curator and director of the Foundation of Civil Museums of Venice, in an interview with Xinhua. "They have artifacts that fit most for the period when Marco Polo traveled to China."

Wang Yue, co-curator from the Shanghai Museum, said that the museums shared the goal to present the social, cultural and economic life of China in the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), as well as its openness, inclusivity, and diversity.

Among the exhibits from China are the blue and white porcelain vase, and the porcelain bowl from Jingdezhen in the Yuan Dynasty. These rare and exquisite artifacts "are representatives of China's Yuan Dynasty style," Wang said.

Since its opening in April, the exhibition has garnered considerable public interest, attracting numerous visitors, including teenagers and group tours.

"Palazzo Ducale (Doge's Palace) is not only a symbol of Venice but also an international tourism destination. Through this exhibition, we aim to introduce and commemorate Marco Polo to audiences worldwide," Squarcina said.

At the exhibition, visitors would encounter an interactive Silk Road map, allowing them to engage with specialties from different countries such as silk and spices.

"Marco Polo's journey bridged gaps between different cultures," said Rosanna Gac, a visitor from Apulia in southern Italy. "In today's world, fostering mutual communication and understanding among people is paramount."

After the exhibition in Venice ends in late autumn, the artifacts will be exhibited in Shanghai Museum as part of the Chinese-Italian cultural cross-country museum collaborations.

"We hope to sustain this partnership for future endeavors," Squaicina said.

Wang said he hopes the collaborative exhibitions will involve wider audiences and cultivate a deeper appreciation for diverse histories, traditions, and values.

A series of events have been scheduled in Marco Polo's hometown of Venice to commemorate the 700th anniversary of the legendary traveler's passing.

