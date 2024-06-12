Hubei Three Gorges Immigration Museum opens to public
Hubei Three Gorges Immigration Museum in Zigui, Hubei Province, opens to the public on June 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/ Zheng Jiayu)
Facing the Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River and covering 13,000 square meters, it is the first history museum themed on the Three Gorges immigration project and the local natural landscape in Hubei.
Photo taken on June 11, 2024, shows tourists entering the Three Gorges Immigration Museum in Zigui, Hubei Province. (Photo: China News Service/ Zheng Jiayu)
Tourists are visiting the interior exhibition hall of the Museum in Zigui, Hubei Province. (Photo: China News Service/ Zheng Jiayu)
A tourist is taking a photo in the interior exhibition hall of the Museum in Zigui, Hubei Province. (Photo: China News Service/ Zheng Jiayu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shipping throughput of Three Gorges Dam hits record high
- Three Gorges Dam ship locks log record monthly cargo throughput
- Cargo throughput via Three Gorges Dam hits record high
- Feature: Hong Kong's first literary museum sows seed of hope and exchange
- Chinese museum digitally replicates complex millennia-old wine vessels
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.