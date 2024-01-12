Cargo throughput via Three Gorges Dam hits record high
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 11, 2024 shows vessels passing through the five-tier ship locks of the Three Gorges Dam in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. The cargo throughput via the Three Gorges Dam, the world's largest hydropower project on the upper stream of the Yangtze River, reached a record high of 172.34 million tonnes in 2023, up 7.95 percent year on year, according to the China Three Gorges Corporation. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 11, 2024 shows vessels sailing on the Zigui section of the Yangtze River in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. The cargo throughput via the Three Gorges Dam, the world's largest hydropower project on the upper stream of the Yangtze River, reached a record high of 172.34 million tonnes in 2023, up 7.95 percent year on year, according to the China Three Gorges Corporation.
Photos
