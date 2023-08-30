Home>>
Scenery of sunrise over Three Gorges dam in Zigui County, C China
(Xinhua) 15:20, August 30, 2023
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 29, 2023 shows sunrise over the Three Gorges dam in Zigui County, Yichang City of central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 30, 2023 shows sunrise over the Three Gorges dam in Zigui County, Yichang City of central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)
Photos
