Scenery of sunrise over Three Gorges dam in Zigui County, C China

Xinhua) 15:20, August 30, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 29, 2023 shows sunrise over the Three Gorges dam in Zigui County, Yichang City of central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 29, 2023 shows sunrise over the Three Gorges dam in Zigui County, Yichang City of central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 29, 2023 shows sunrise over the Three Gorges dam in Zigui County, Yichang City of central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 30, 2023 shows sunrise over the Three Gorges dam in Zigui County, Yichang City of central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)