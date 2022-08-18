Three Gorges Dam releases water to relieve drought
The Three Gorges Dam, the world's largest hydropower project, increases water discharge to help ease a severe drought in the middle reaches of the Yangtze River, Aug. 16, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zheng Jiayu)
The dam will accelerate water discharge to 500 million cubic meters into the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River over the next five days.
Ships sail on the upper reaches of the Yangtze River in Zigui county of Yichang city, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 16, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zheng Jiayu)
