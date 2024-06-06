We Are China

Animals enjoy special Zongzi ahead of Dragon Boat Festival in Yunnan

Ecns.cn) 13:24, June 06, 2024

Raccoons enjoy special Zongzi ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival at Yunan Zoo in southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

An otter enjoys special Zongzi ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival at Yunan Zoo in southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

Black swans enjoy special Zongzi ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival at Yunan Zoo in southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

An orangutan enjoys special Zongzi ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival at Yunan Zoo in southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

Raccoons enjoy special Zongzi ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival at Yunan Zoo in southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

