Animals enjoy special Zongzi ahead of Dragon Boat Festival in Yunnan
Raccoons enjoy special Zongzi ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival at Yunan Zoo in southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)
An otter enjoys special Zongzi ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival at Yunan Zoo in southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)
Black swans enjoy special Zongzi ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival at Yunan Zoo in southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)
An orangutan enjoys special Zongzi ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival at Yunan Zoo in southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)
