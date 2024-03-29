Over 200,000 Chinese sturgeons released into Yangtze River

Xinhua) 13:31, March 29, 2024

A Chinese sturgeon is released to the Yangtze River in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, March 28, 2024. More than 200,000 second filial generation Chinese sturgeons were released into the Yangtze River on Thursday to increase wild stocks of the rare species. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Staff members implant sonar emitters in Chinese sturgeons in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, March 28, 2024. More than 200,000 second filial generation Chinese sturgeons were released into the Yangtze River on Thursday to increase wild stocks of the rare species. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Staff members implant sonar emitters in Chinese sturgeons in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, March 28, 2024. More than 200,000 second filial generation Chinese sturgeons were released into the Yangtze River on Thursday to increase wild stocks of the rare species. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

