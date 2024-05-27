Tropical bird spotted in north China lake wetland

Xinhua) 15:57, May 27, 2024

HOHHOT, May 27 (Xinhua) -- A greater flamingo, typically found in tropical and subtropical areas, was recently spotted for the first time in Ulan Suhai Lake in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to local authorities.

The sighting, which occurred on May 24, confirms an increase in bird diversity at the lake wetland, bringing the total number of bird species at the lake to 260.

The Ulan Suhai Lake, also known as Wuliangsu Lake, is the largest lake wetland in the Yellow River basin and plays a key role in water regulation, water purification, and flood prevention.

It also functions as a natural ecological barrier controlling sandstorm sources in the cities of Beijing and Tianjin.

"The greater flamingo is a 'vagrant bird' in Ulan Suhai Lake. We have arranged staff to patrol the key lake areas and prevent human activities from disturbing them," said Chen Feng, director of the Ulan Suhai Lake Nature Reserve authority.

In recent years, with improvements to the ecological environment, the number of bird species inhabiting the Ulan Suhai Lake has risen from 185 in 2000 to 260 today, of which 16 are under first-class state protection in the country.

