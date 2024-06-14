Explore cultural, creative products in N China's Shanxi
(People's Daily Online) 13:38, June 14, 2024
Strolling along Zhonglou Street, also known as Bell Tower Street, a state-level block serving tourism and leisure in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, one can be fascinated by the myriad of cultural and creative products with distinctive local features.
The products include those related to Guan Yu, a general during China's late Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220) known for his loyalty and bravery in battles, and the renowned Shanxi mature vinegar.
