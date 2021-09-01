China to promote development of cultural, creative products

September 01, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have rolled out a set of measures to encourage the development of creative cultural products inspired by museums, libraries, art museums, memorial halls, and other cultural sites.

Such products should help people better understand and boost confidence in Chinese culture, according to a document jointly issued by eight departments including the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

As a pilot program, the authorities encouraged cultural heritage organs to make investments and establish creative product companies via various methods.

The document also welcomes private investors to take part in developing creative products.

It stressed that the development of such products should abide by the principle of protecting cultural relics.

