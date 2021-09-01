China to promote development of cultural, creative products
BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have rolled out a set of measures to encourage the development of creative cultural products inspired by museums, libraries, art museums, memorial halls, and other cultural sites.
Such products should help people better understand and boost confidence in Chinese culture, according to a document jointly issued by eight departments including the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
As a pilot program, the authorities encouraged cultural heritage organs to make investments and establish creative product companies via various methods.
The document also welcomes private investors to take part in developing creative products.
It stressed that the development of such products should abide by the principle of protecting cultural relics.
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Hong Kong holds cultural relics exhibition in MTR station for first time
- Cultural relic-themed creative products receive high praise from consumers
- Chinese police crack over 1,360 cultural relics cases
- China's relic-rich Shaanxi hosts over 1,000 grotto temples
- China tightens regulation on cultural relics protection
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.