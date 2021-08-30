Hong Kong holds cultural relics exhibition in MTR station for first time

Ecns.cn) 10:43, August 30, 2021

Hong Kong citizens visit the “Treasures from Sacred Hill—Song-Yuan Archaeological Discoveries at Sung Wong Toi” exhibition in MTR Sung Wong Toi station in Hong Kong, Aug. 29, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wei)

It is Hong Kong's first cultural relics exhibition held in MTR station. More than 400 exhibits selected from more than 700,000 excavated pieces from Song and Yuan dynasties (960—1368) ceramics and Song Dynasty copper coins unearthed by the Hong Kong Antiquities and Monuments Office were displayed at the exhibition. The relics were unearthed from 2012 to 2015 during the construction of the Sung Wong Toi station.

