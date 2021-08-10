Water World Ocean Park in HK to open to public on Sept 21

Ecns.cn) 10:12, August 10, 2021

Guests take the lead in playing the "rainbow rush" water racer slide at the Water World Ocean Park, Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on August 9, 2021. The 17 meters high eight-lane racer slide will officially open to the public on September 21. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Zhihua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)