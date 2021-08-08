Hong Kong reports 7 new imported COVID-19 cases
HONG KONG, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported seven new imported cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total tally to 12,011.
The new imported cases involved patients arriving in Hong Kong from the United States, Tanzania, Austria, Spain and France. A total of 31 cases have been reported in the past 14 days, including one untraceable local case, while the rest were imported, according to the CHP.
Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26, and more than 6.05 million doses have been administered so far. Some 3.43 million people, or about 50.5 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, and more than 2.62 million people have been fully vaccinated.
Photos
Related Stories
- 1st person convicted under HK National Security Law
- Commentary: U.S. sanctions nothing but bluff and bluster
- China firmly opposes U.S. sanctions on officials of Chinese central government in HK
- Hong Kong reports imported COVID-19 case
- Hong Kong resumes stringent measures amid record COVID-19 local infections
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.