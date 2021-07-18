China firmly opposes U.S. sanctions on officials of Chinese central government in HK

Xinhua) 10:42, July 18, 2021

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- China urges the United States to immediately stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs, and China will take all necessary measures in line with law to safeguard its sovereignty and security and development interests, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Saturday.

The spokesperson made the remarks after the U.S. government issued a so-called Hong Kong "commercial warning" and sanctioned seven officials of the Chinese central government in Hong Kong.

