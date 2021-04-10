China tightens regulation on cultural relics protection
BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China has ordered local cultural heritage authorities to better regulate cultural relics protection in accordance with the law, the National Cultural Heritage Administration said Friday.
The renovation, maintenance or relocation of immovable cultural relics should not change their original state, according to a circular jointly released by the administration and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
If the immovable cultural heritage has been destroyed, the protection should focus on the ruins and no rebuilding will be allowed without approval, it added.
Departments at the provincial level should carry out inspections and take measures to end the practice of faking cultural relics, which distorts history or misleads the public, the circular said.
Photos
Related Stories
- China regulates use of state-owned cultural relics
- Shanghai releases list of revolutionary cultural relics
- China sees notable achievements in protection and utilization of cultural relics over past five years
- 68 smuggled cultural relics brought back to China from Britain after being lost for 25 years
- Specialist dedicated to making replicas of historical relics
- China's 70 years through the prism of repatriated cultural relics
- Overseas returned cultural relics exhibited in Beijing
- Ancient Chinese shipwreck yields over 180,000 cultural relics
- Public provide main force in reporting cultural relics violations
- 796 Chinese cultural relics returned from Italy
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.