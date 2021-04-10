China tightens regulation on cultural relics protection

Xinhua) 14:19, April 10, 2021

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China has ordered local cultural heritage authorities to better regulate cultural relics protection in accordance with the law, the National Cultural Heritage Administration said Friday.

The renovation, maintenance or relocation of immovable cultural relics should not change their original state, according to a circular jointly released by the administration and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

If the immovable cultural heritage has been destroyed, the protection should focus on the ruins and no rebuilding will be allowed without approval, it added.

Departments at the provincial level should carry out inspections and take measures to end the practice of faking cultural relics, which distorts history or misleads the public, the circular said.

