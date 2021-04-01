China regulates use of state-owned cultural relics

Xinhua) 15:12, April 01, 2021

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- China will forbid state-owned organizations from gifting, leasing or selling any of their collection of cultural heritage resources and assets, the finance ministry said Wednesday.

This comes amid the country's efforts to better protect and utilize state-owned cultural heritage resources and assets, according to a temporary regulation jointly released by the Ministry of Finance and National Cultural Heritage Administration.

Cultural heritage management organizations are prohibited from using cultural relics as collateral or making overseas investment, says the regulation.

The regulation also urges organizations such as museums and libraries to improve their display and use of cultural relics.

