Shanghai releases list of revolutionary cultural relics

SHANGHAI, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai on Thursday announced the first batch of its revolutionary cultural relics of over 350 buildings and artifacts, as the Communist Party of China (CPC) celebrates its centenary this year.

According to the municipal bureau of culture and tourism, well-known items on the list include the site where the first CPC National Congress took place in 1921 and the Chinese edition of the Communist Manifesto translated by Chen Wangdao in 1920.

The list also contains revolutionary martyrs' tombs and cemeteries, revolutionary figures' former residences, and former school sites that gave birth to patriotic student movements, among others.

According to Chu Xiaobo, deputy chief of the culture and tourism bureau, most cultural relics on the list were carefully preserved and repaired. The city will release the second batch of the relics before July 1, the CPC's birthday.

Shanghai is the birthplace of the Communist Party of China, with rich resources of revolutionary cultural relics.