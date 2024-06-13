Dragon boat race held in Yulin, S China's Guangxi to mark Duanwu Festival

People's Daily Online) 10:19, June 13, 2024

Participants compete in a dragon boat race in Yulin city, south China's GuangParticipants compete in a dragon boat race in Yulin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Huang Zijing)xi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Huang Zijing)

A dragon boat invitational race was held in Yulin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on June 10 to mark the Duawu Festival, also known as the Dragon Boat Festival, which is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, and fell on a Monday this year.

Sixteen teams from ASEAN countries, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and Guangxi took part in the race, which is part of the Duanwu cultural carnival in the city.

Amidst the resounding beat of drums, the exhilarating dragon boat race presented a captivating spectacle, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

