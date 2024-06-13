Yulin in S China's Guangxi celebrates Duanwu Festival with cultural activities

People's Daily Online) 09:43, June 13, 2024

Photo shows throngs of visitors at the 14th China (Yulin) Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Expo and the Duanwu cultural carnival in Yulin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)

The 14th China (Yulin) Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Expo and a Duanwu cultural carnival kicked off in Yulin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on June 10 to celebrate the Duawu Festival, also known as the Dragon Boat Festival.

The event features a variety of activities, including an international dragon boat invitational race, a fair for TCM herbs and traditional culture, a folk culture and art exhibition, a TCM cultural festival, a TCM and health night market, and a medicinal food fair.

Girls show off their paper-cutting works at the 14th China (Yulin) Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Expo and the Duanwu cultural carnival in Yulin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)

Visitors make traditional sachets at the 14th China (Yulin) Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Expo and the Duanwu cultural carnival in Yulin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)

A child watches a marionette show at the 14th China (Yulin) Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Expo and the Duanwu cultural carnival in Yulin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)

A visitor makes a Chinese lacquer fan at the 14th China (Yulin) Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Expo and the Duanwu cultural carnival in Yulin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)

Photo shows visitors at the 14th China (Yulin) Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Expo and the Duanwu cultural carnival in Yulin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)