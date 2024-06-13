China now has 85 national-level tourist resorts

Tourists visit the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, on Jan. 3, 2024. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Wednesday announced that it has made 22 additions to its list of national-level tourist resorts, bringing the country's total to 85.

The latest additions are located across 22 provincial-level regions in China and include multiple types of attractions, many of which are situated in and around rivers, lakes, mountains, coastal areas and other landscapes.

As part of its efforts to boost tourism development and optimize tourism offerings, China recognized an initial selection of sites as national-level tourist attractions in 2015.

Recognition takes into consideration major resort factors such as infrastructure conditions, operational efficiency, information services and tourist satisfaction levels.

In 2022, China unveiled a cultural development plan for the 2021-2025 period, pledging to develop a diverse, well-balanced and high-quality tourism supply system with distinctive features, aimed at meeting the public's needs and bolstering the integrated development of tourism and culture.

