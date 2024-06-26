China's inbound tourism market posts positive momentum in 2024: report

SANYA, June 25 (Xinhua) -- China's inbound tourism market continues to recover this year and is expected to reach as much as 80 percent of the pre-pandemic level in 2019 in terms of the number of foreign tourists, according to the latest industrial report released Tuesday.

The China Tourism Academy released the China inbound tourism development report (2023-2024) in Sanya City, south China's Hainan Province.

The number of overseas tourists who search for flights to and accommodation in China has increased significantly, suggesting the growing potential demand for travelling in China, according to the report.

With continuous resumption of international flights, further improvement of entry convenience and inbound tourism supply chain, and active promotion of tourist destinations across China, the prospect of the inbound tourism market is relatively optimistic, said the report.

Chinese culture and high-quality life experiences are the core attractions of the destinations, as more than 60 percent of the surveyed listed experiencing Chinese culture as their top reason for traveling to the country, said the report.

Fascinating experiences such as delicacies, healthcare services, and shopping are also part of their to-do lists during travels, it added.

Statistics released by the National Immigration Administration show that the number of foreigners coming to China recorded a threefold increase year on year in the first quarter of this year. Notably, some 1.98 million foreigners enjoyed visa-free entry into China during the first three months of this year, soaring 266 percent year on year.

