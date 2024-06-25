We Are China

Explore Hong Kong Science Park, where startups thrive

People's Daily Online) 09:13, June 25, 2024

Photo shows the exterior of the Hong Kong Science Park in Hong Kong. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuheng)

The Hong Kong Science Park is the largest research and development (R&D) and enterprise incubation hub in Hong Kong. It attracts research institutions and tech companies from around the world. It currently houses over 1,700 companies and more than 800 startups.

Derek Chim, head of Incubation and Acceleration Programmes, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTPC), emphasized HKSTPC's commitment to offering startups ongoing support. It not only provides rent reductions but also utilizes resources to assist startups in expanding globally.

"Out of the 18 unicorn companies in Hong Kong, 12 are currently based in the Hong Kong Science Park," said Chim.

Photo shows the exterior of the Hong Kong Science Park in Hong Kong. (People's Daily Online/Yang Chunyan)

Photo shows the Charles K. Kao Auditorium in the Hong Kong Science Park in Hong Kong. (People's Daily Online/Yang Chunyan)

Photo shows the exterior of the Hong Kong Science Park in Hong Kong. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuheng)

Staff members of Mangdang Technology Co., Ltd. use a meeting room in a building in the Hong Kong Science Park in Hong Kong. (People's Daily Online/Yang Chunyan)

Photo shows a portion of the Hong Kong Science Park in Hong Kong. (People's Daily Online/Yang Chunyan)

Photo shows the Experience Center of the Hong Kong Science Park in Hong Kong. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuheng)

Photo shows the Experience Center of the Hong Kong Science Park in Hong Kong. (People's Daily Online/Yang Chunyan)

Photo shows a portion of Innocell, a residential building in the Hong Kong Science Park in Hong Kong. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuheng)

Photo shows a portion of Innocell, a residential building in the Hong Kong Science Park in Hong Kong. (People's Daily Online/Yang Chunyan)

