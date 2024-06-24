Vegetable industry brings wealth to farmers in C China's Henan

People's Daily Online) 09:50, June 24, 2024

A woman picks chili peppers at a plantation in Wangdaifu village, Shawo township, Qixian county, Kaifeng city, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Huo Yaping)

Farmers have recently been busy picking vegetables and fruits at a plantation in Wangdaifu village, Shawo township, Qixian county, Kaifeng city, central China's Henan Province.

The township is home to 14 industrial parks, eight vegetable plantations, and over 500 vegetable greenhouses spanning nearly 2,000 mu (133.33 hectares). There are 3,000 square meters of standard seedling raising workshops in the township, and it has invested over 17 million yuan ($2.34 million) to advance rural revitalization.

A man showcases freshly picked tomatoes at a plantation in Wangdaifu village, Shawo township, Qixian county, Kaifeng city, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Huo Yaping)

A woman picks chili peppers at a plantation in Wangdaifu village, Shawo township, Qixian county, Kaifeng city, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Huo Yaping)

Photo shows a vegetable plantation in Wangdaifu village, Shawo township, Qixian county, Kaifeng city, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Huo Yaping)

Photo shows ripe tomatoes at a vegetable plantation in Wangdaifu village, Shawo township, Qixian county, Kaifeng city, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Huo Yaping)

A farmer showcases freshly harvested chili peppers at a vegetable plantation in Wangdaifu village, Shawo township, Qixian county, Kaifeng city, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Huo Yaping)

A farmer showcases freshly harvested chili peppers at a vegetable plantation in Wangdaifu village, Shawo township, Qixian county, Kaifeng city, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Huo Yaping)

Photo shows freshly harvested chili peppers at a vegetable plantation in Wangdaifu village, Shawo township, Qixian county, Kaifeng city, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Huo Yaping)

A farmer showcases freshly harvested chili peppers at a vegetable plantation in Wangdaifu village, Shawo township, Qixian county, Kaifeng city, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Huo Yaping)

Photo shows ripe chili peppers at a vegetable plantation in Wangdaifu village, Shawo township, Qixian county, Kaifeng city, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Huo Yaping)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)