China's vegetable exports increase in 2022

Xinhua) 09:49, March 01, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's vegetable exports saw stable growth in 2022, with the export volume up 6.5 percent year on year, data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs shows.

Some 11.83 million tonnes of vegetables were exported last year, with a total value of 17.22 billion U.S. dollars, up 9.2 percent year on year, according to the ministry.

China imported 337,000 tonnes of vegetables in the same period. The total value of these imports was 960 million U.S. dollars, down 19 percent from the previous year.

The data also shows that the country's vegetable trade surplus stood at 16.26 billion dollars in 2022, climbing 11.5 percent year on year.

