China to export 224 buses to Mongolia

Xinhua) 10:33, January 11, 2023

HOHHOT, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China will export 224 buses to Mongolia that will help improve the country's public transport system.

Eighteen buses have recently been exported to Mongolia's Ulan Bator via the Erenhot Port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and 189 more are scheduled to be delivered before the Spring Festival.

The Erenhot Port is the largest land port between China and Mongolia.

Given this large number of exported buses, the Erenhot entry-exit border checkpoint has opened two "green channels" and designated special personnel to conduct inspection so as to facilitate the clearance of the vehicles.

