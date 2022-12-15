Home>>
Wind turbine blades exported to Europe
(People's Daily App) 15:56, December 15, 2022
Eight Chinese home-developed offshore wind turbine blades, each 108 meters long and 100 tons, were loaded and shipped to Europe from Fuqing, Fujian Province on December 8.
