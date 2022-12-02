China's top legislator meets with European Council president

December 02, 2022

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with President of the European Council Charles Michel at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu met with visiting President of the European Council Charles Michel in Beijing on Thursday.

Michel expressed his deepest condolences over the death of Comrade Jiang Zemin.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, thanked the European Union for conveying the condolences and said China would carry on the legacy of Comrade Jiang and further promote the stable and healthy development of China-EU relations.

Noting that China-EU relations are now at a critical period of succession and development, Li said China is ready to work with the EU to implement the consensus reached by leaders of the two sides, uphold mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, achieve peaceful coexistence and common development, make new progress in the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership and contribute more to world peace and prosperity.

He said that the NPC is ready to conduct exchanges with the European Parliament and the parliaments of EU member states in various forms, at various levels and through multiple channels to provide a legislative guarantee for China-EU practical cooperation.

Michel said the EU is ready to strengthen dialogue and communication with China to enhance mutual understanding and jointly tackle global challenges such as climate change, energy security and food security.

