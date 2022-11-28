Home>>
European Council president to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:03, November 28, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the European Council Charles Michel will visit China on Dec. 1, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Monday.
