China's textile, apparel exports log steady growth in Jan.-Oct.

Xinhua) 08:40, December 08, 2022

A worker at a textile company in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 1, 2022. (Photo by Xu Jinbai/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's exports of textile and apparel products registered a steady expansion in the first 10 months of this year, official data showed.

The country's textile exports stood at 125.7 billion U.S. dollars during the period, up 6.9 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

China's exports of apparel and accessories rose 6.4 percent year on year to 147.6 billion dollars, within which apparel exports hit 130.4 billion dollars, up 10.3 percent year on year.

China's major textile enterprises saw their combined operating revenue climb 1.6 percent year on year to top 4.28 trillion yuan (about 611.65 billion U.S. dollars) in the Jan.-Oct. period.

The data also showed that the country's online retail sales of garment products went up 5.3 percent in the same period over one year earlier.

