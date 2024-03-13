Planting technologies, methods from Shouguang empower vegetable greenhouses in S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 09:22, March 13, 2024

A farmer picks tomatoes at a vegetable planting base in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Huang Xi)

A vegetable planting base in Liuxu township, Qingxiu district, Nanning city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region showcased neatly arranged smart greenhouses. Inside the greenhouses, the branches were adorned with chili peppers and sheep horn-shaped honeydew melons.

Photo shows sheep horn-shaped honeydew melons at a vegetable planting base in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Huang Xi)

The planting base covers an area of around 1,000 mu (66.67 hectares), with over 80 greenhouses spanning around 450 mu. Contract farming is being carried out in six greenhouses. The cultivated crops, including chili peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, sheep horn-shaped honeydew melons and muskmelons have already been made available for sale in the local market of Nanning.

The planting base introduces the "Shouguang model" from Shouguang, a major vegetable production base in east China's Shandong Province. It incorporates a standardized management approach that includes unified planning and construction, crop rotation, seed and seedling management, plant protection services, brand development, sales, and individual household management.

Photo shows cherry tomatoes at a vegetable planting base in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Huang Xi)

Photo shows chili peppers at a vegetable planting base in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Huang Xi)

Workers tend vegetable plants at a vegetable planting base in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Huang Xi)

