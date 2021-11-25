E China's Jiangxi sees bumper harvest of locally-featured, greenhouse-grown vegetables

Photo shows cucumbers grown inside Wang's greenhouse. (Photo/He Jianghua)

Wang Xiaohong, a farmer from Qiuyuan village, Dongxiang district, Fuzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province has been busy recently harvesting ripened cucumbers grown in greenhouses.

In recent years, Dongxiang district has vigorously promoted the development of locally-featured vegetable cultivation, including by facilitating cooperation between farmers and planting bases, as well as standardizing the management of growing operations, which has since helped to thicken the pockets of local residents living in the area.

