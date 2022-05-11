Rooftop gardens teach students art of vegetable growing
Photo taken on May 9, 2022 shows rooftop gardens at a middle school in Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province. Students here have been taught by their teachers the art of vegetable cultivation. (Photo: China News Service/Zhu Haipeng)
Photos
