24th China (Shouguang) Int'l Vegetable Sci-Tech Fair kicks off

People's Daily Online) 09:23, April 23, 2023

Photo shows a giant pumpkin on display at the 24th China (Shouguang) International Vegetable Sci-Tech Fair in Shouguang city, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Qi)

The 24th China (Shouguang) International Vegetable Sci-Tech Fair opened in Shouguang city, east China's Shandong Province on April 20.

More than 2,000 varieties of vegetables were exhibited at the fair, including over 400 new varieties, including Zilong peppers, fruit eggplants, and huge wax gourds.

The fair displayed more than 80 planting modes, such as vertical farms and cultivation of aerospace varieties, and over 100 new technologies, including multi-variety grafting technology, nutrient control of vegetables, upside-down cultivation of loofah gourds, and digital network control.

